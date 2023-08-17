3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of man inside Clayton County home

Almost nine months after a 23-year-old man was gunned down inside a Clayton County home, authorities have arrested three teenagers in connection with the killing.

On Wednesday evening, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced that Quintis Cabbell, 16, Khalee Phipps, 18, and Tovoris McMullen, 18, are each facing a murder charge in the death of Keelon Tate, who was fatally shot the day after Thanksgiving at a house in Ellenwood.

Tate, a FedEx driver and social butterfly, was the youngest child of Mariolyn Dennis, who, along with her family, had been searching daily for justice and answers since that tragic night.

“I’ve just been waiting for it,” his mother told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “I’m still in disbelief of the whole thing.”

After finishing a shift Nov. 25, Tate was found shot around 7 p.m. at the residence in the 5700 block of Pahaska Court, where he had been a few times to hang out, Dennis said.

According to authorities, there was a bullet hole in the glass panel beside the front door, blood in the entryway and a blood trail that led to Tate’s body near the back door. There was also an open window upstairs and a screen on the ground outside, an incident report stated. A handgun Tate used for protection was found next to his body, but his family said he had no enemies, avoided disagreements and “wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

During the lengthy investigation, Clayton police detectives learned that the suspects were “directly involved” in the shooting, according to a news release from the department. Probable cause was established and murder warrants were obtained Monday, authorities said.

Phipps, of Rex, had been declared a person of interest in March.

A motive is still unclear and no details were provided on their capture, which Clayton police said was a collaboration between several agencies, including the sheriff’s office’s in Clayton, Bibb, Bulloch and Fayette counties.

Phipps, Cabbell and McMullen, of Ellenwood, were booked into the county jail, police said, though Cabbell was not listed in online records as of Thursday evening.

“The Clayton County Police Department extends a great appreciation to all of our partners that assisted with the arrest of these individuals,” the news release added.

Phipps made his first appearance Thursday morning in Clayton County Magistrate Court, online records show, after McMullen and Cabbell had their first appearances Wednesday. No information was listed for Cabbell’s and Phipps’ future court dates, but McMullen’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Tate excelled at baseball and was his high school’s homecoming king, his family said. He also performed music, according to Dennis, who would occasionally listen to his songs at family gatherings to help recover and move forward after his death. She said the sounds were both warming and painful knowing that her son, whom the family was extremely protective over, was gone.

During those long nine months, Dennis said some family members didn’t believe there would be justice. His mother disagreed. “God didn’t create Keelon to be disposed of like that,” she said.

Dennis said she had mixed feelings about the arrests. She said they provided some closure, but didn’t erase what happened to her “champion.”

“I don’t feel like it’s all the way closed until we go to court,” she told the AJC. “Stuff still isn’t adding up and I feel like it’s going to all come out in the wash.

“But we are gonna keep pressing on and living like he was still here, I can guarantee you that. I love him and will keep him alive in my heart.”