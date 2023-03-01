3 suspects charged in fatal Clayton County drive-by shooting in 2022

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Clayton County nearly 11 months ago, authorities said.
Kenneth Hill, Myron Jones and Gayla Michel are each facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the April 14 shooting that left Harold Irving dead, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. They were all taken into custody without incident.
Clayton police responded that day to the area of South Main Street and Betty Talmadge Avenue near U.S. 41 after getting a call about a man shot in his vehicle. Police said the 911 caller saw a gray Kia Soul pull up next to a black Jeep Cherokee and shots were fired from the rear passenger window.
Irving, who was driving the Jeep, was shot once in his back left side, authorities said. He was taken to Southern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
After the shooting, investigators looked at cellphone records and video surveillance. On Friday, they obtained warrants for the three suspects, the sheriff’s office said.
Jones was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday, while Michel was booked Tuesday, according to jail records. Hill was not listed in jail records, but the sheriff’s office said he was in custody.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com