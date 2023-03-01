3 suspects charged in fatal Clayton County drive-by shooting in 2022

Kenneth Hill, Myron Jones and Gayla Michel are each facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the April 14 shooting that left Harold Irving dead, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. They were all taken into custody without incident.

Clayton police responded that day to the area of South Main Street and Betty Talmadge Avenue near U.S. 41 after getting a call about a man shot in his vehicle. Police said the 911 caller saw a gray Kia Soul pull up next to a black Jeep Cherokee and shots were fired from the rear passenger window.