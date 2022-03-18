3 security guards arrested after detaining, stunning man at NW Atlanta apartments

Responding officers recovered both cash and the medication from the scene, the report said.

Adams told police that, as the guards were about to release him, he asked for his money back, the report said. Adams said Newsom told him, “You got two options: One, you go to 901 Rice Street, or two, you get the (expletive) on.” That address corresponds to the Fulton County Jail.

In the police report, Adams said he was carrying $3,200 in cash but only a few hundred dollars were returned to him.

Responding officers questioned the three guards at the scene, but none would admit to the confrontation with Adams, the police report said. Officers detained the men and took them to Atlanta police headquarters to be interviewed.

Once at police headquarters, Newsom admitted to holding Adams at gunpoint and later stunning him, the report said. Newsom also claimed that when he and the other guards scuffled with Adams, he threw a pack of cigarillos filled with crack cocaine over a fence. Jackson retrieved the cigarillos and Newsom later put them inside his security patrol car.

The police report noted that the security guards did not call 911 to report the drugs. Crack cocaine was not listed as evidence in the report, but Newsom’s security patrol car was impounded as part of the investigation.

All three security guards were booked into the Fulton County Jail on March 11.

Newsom was charged with false imprisonment, robbery and battery, jail records show. He was released on bond the following day. Jackson was charged with false imprisonment and robbery and released on bond Monday. Glover was charged only with false imprisonment and released on bond the day after he was booked.

Though the police report did not say what security company employed the three men, Newsom is the registered agent for Spartan Protection Services LLC, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. It is not clear who manages the apartment complex, which state records indicate is owned by a shell corporation linked to a private equity group called GA Capital Management out of New York.