3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home

Three people were fatally shot in a Rockdale County neighborhood just after midnight Monday, according to officials.
Deputies were called to a home around 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club and Golf Community, just six miles south of Conyers. When they arrived, they found all three victims already deceased, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities or relationships to each other have not been released.
One suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is in custody, according to authorities.
Officials have not disclosed any other details about the victims or the suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.
