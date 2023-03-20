BreakingNews
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Three people were fatally shot in a Rockdale County neighborhood just after midnight Monday, according to officials.

Deputies were called to a home around 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club and Golf Community, just six miles south of Conyers. When they arrived, they found all three victims already deceased, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities or relationships to each other have not been released.

One suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is in custody, according to authorities.

Officials have not disclosed any other details about the victims or the suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

