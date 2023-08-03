BreakingNews
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

3 pedestrians killed within hours in metro Atlanta hit-and-run crashes

Victims found in Clayton, Cobb, Atlanta

Credit: Clayton County police

Credit: Clayton County police

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

Clayton County investigators were searching Thursday for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and left him on the side of a road.

At 12:18 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 11000 block of Panhandle Road near Hampton when a 911 caller reported seeing a body, Clayton police said. After arriving, they found the victim, 25-year-old Markevius Clayton, “deceased on the shoulder of the road,” police said in a social media post.

It was the third deadly hit-and-run crash reported in a matter of hours Monday in metro Atlanta.

ExplorePedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector, cops say

In the first of the three crashes, Clayton investigators believe a white or light-colored 2018 Ford Fusion or Ford Escape was traveling north when the driver struck the man. The vehicle is likely missing the right-side mirror and may also have damage on the right side, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the crash is asked to call Detective Keith Jones of the police department traffic’s unit at 678-618-2565 or call 770-477-3550.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Atlanta officers were called to the northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector near the 14th Street bridge after getting reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The victim died at the scene, police said.

ExploreDriver suspected in deadly hit-and-run in Cobb turns himself in

The driver did not remain in the area, police said. No details were released regarding why the pedestrian was on the interstate. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Then around 10:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed in Cobb County while crossing Floyd Road, according to police. The victim, 60-year-old Artie Dumas, was hit outside of the marked crosswalk near the intersection with Maran Lane, police said. Witnesses told investigators the driver stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

On Wednesday, the driver accused of hitting Dumas surrendered, police said. Kristopher Johnson, 30, of Kennesaw, was charged with hit-and-run and later released on $25,000 bond, jail records show.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

‘Smoking gun’ video of Georgia vote count is now evidence against Trump1h ago

Body of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching
1h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW: Trump is en route to Washington to face charges in 2020 election case
32m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
6h ago

Credit: Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athletics

Damon Stoudamire given $2.1 million salary for first season at Georgia Tech
5h ago
The Latest

Body of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching
1h ago
Man accused of killing brother in Stone Mountain arrested on MARTA bus
1h ago
Environmental group sues Atlanta, hoping to pause training center construction
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top