3 pedestrians killed within hours in metro Atlanta hit-and-run crashes

Clayton County investigators were searching Thursday for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and left him on the side of a road.

At 12:18 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 11000 block of Panhandle Road near Hampton when a 911 caller reported seeing a body, Clayton police said. After arriving, they found the victim, 25-year-old Markevius Clayton, “deceased on the shoulder of the road,” police said in a social media post.

It was the third deadly hit-and-run crash reported in a matter of hours Monday in metro Atlanta.

In the first of the three crashes, Clayton investigators believe a white or light-colored 2018 Ford Fusion or Ford Escape was traveling north when the driver struck the man. The vehicle is likely missing the right-side mirror and may also have damage on the right side, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the crash is asked to call Detective Keith Jones of the police department traffic’s unit at 678-618-2565 or call 770-477-3550.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Atlanta officers were called to the northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector near the 14th Street bridge after getting reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The victim died at the scene, police said.

The driver did not remain in the area, police said. No details were released regarding why the pedestrian was on the interstate. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Then around 10:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed in Cobb County while crossing Floyd Road, according to police. The victim, 60-year-old Artie Dumas, was hit outside of the marked crosswalk near the intersection with Maran Lane, police said. Witnesses told investigators the driver stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

On Wednesday, the driver accused of hitting Dumas surrendered, police said. Kristopher Johnson, 30, of Kennesaw, was charged with hit-and-run and later released on $25,000 bond, jail records show.