3 men sentenced to decades in prison for armed robberies in Georgia, Texas

The three men were captured at Starling’s house in Marietta in October 2016. Cobb County police found guns and masks used during multiple robberies at the home, as well as some of the cash taken from the stores.

Wiley was found guilty of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, five counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, Erskine said. He has been sentenced to 35 years and one day in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, Erskine said. Starling pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Each man will also be forced to pay restitution to the robbery victims, Erskine said.