3 men plead guilty to robbing Walton County KFC at gunpoint

Three men who robbed a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Walton County in 2019 while wearing ski masks were sentenced to prison Monday morning following guilty pleas.
Demartray Eberhart, 22, Jaquan Smith, 23, and Demiqueon Wyatt, 24, all previously pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. But on March 10 during a pre-trial court date, Smith changed his mind and pleaded guilty, the Walton County District Attorney’s Office said. The two others pleaded guilty Monday morning just before jury selection was set to begin.
Eberhart was sentenced to 30 years with the first 15 in prison, and Smith and Wyatt were sentenced to 25 years with the first 11 in prison. The men will not be eligible for early release on parole due to the incident being an armed robbery.
On Oct. 23, 2019, the three stormed into the fast-food restaurant on West Spring Street just before 11 p.m. with their faces covered and wearing gloves, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
“Officers were informed by several victims on scene that three male suspects armed and wearing masks entered the business and proceeded to demand money while brandishing their weapons,” Monroe police said at the time. “A sum of cash was taken from the business and the suspects fled the area on foot.”
Employees called 911 once the suspects left and described the individuals, including one who was wearing a gas mask, the DA’s Office said. The men then went to a house just behind the KFC.
Five minutes after the call came in, Monroe police officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Midland and Marable streets for failing to maintain lane and having a cracked windshield, the AJC reported. It was during the stop that officers received a description of the robbery suspects that matched the three men inside the car.
The guns used during the robbery were located inside the vehicle along with a gas mask, long sleeve hoodies matching what KFC employees described, a box of gloves and the bag containing the stolen money, the DA said. Officers also found a large quantity of money stuffed in Eberhart’s pants, according to prosecutors.
