3 men plead guilty to robbing Walton County KFC at gunpoint

Demartray Eberhart, 22, Jaquan Smith, 23, and Demiqueon Wyatt, 24, all previously pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. But on March 10 during a pre-trial court date, Smith changed his mind and pleaded guilty, the Walton County District Attorney’s Office said. The two others pleaded guilty Monday morning just before jury selection was set to begin.

Eberhart was sentenced to 30 years with the first 15 in prison, and Smith and Wyatt were sentenced to 25 years with the first 11 in prison. The men will not be eligible for early release on parole due to the incident being an armed robbery.