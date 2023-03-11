3 killed, 3 injured after series of explosions at Barrow County home

As firefighters drove to the home along Hidden Acres Road, all they knew was that an explosion had occurred and multiple people were trapped inside, the fire department said. At about 12:10 a.m., as crews arrived at the scene, multiple explosions were going off and the home quickly became engulfed in flames, fire Chief Alan Shuman said.

“The home was fully involved in fire and was collapsing as a result of the fire. Several vehicles were also involved,” Shuman said.