BreakingNews
3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
ajc logo
X

3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will be sentenced in August in the federal hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

Combined ShapeCaption
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will be sentenced in August in the federal hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
Prosecutors want hearings postponed

The three men convicted of federal hate crimes in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted in February of interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street and targeting him because of his race, among other charges.

ExploreAhmaud Arbery case: Racist posts introduced at hate crimes trial

The three were already convicted of murder in state court last fall and sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given the possibility of parole.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery

Combined ShapeCaption
Ahmaud Arbery

Unlike last year’s state murder trial, federal prosecutors centered their hate crimes case around race. Numerous witnesses testified about the three white defendants’ vile comments and bigoted attitudes toward Black people, and prosecutors successfully argued the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery through their subdivision on Feb. 23, 2020, because of his skin color.

The 25-year-old was unarmed when the trio hopped in their pickup trucks and pursued him through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick for about five minutes. Arbery fell dead in the road after being shot at close range by Travis McMichael’s 12-gauge shotgun. The killing was recorded on Bryan’s cellphone.

Explore3 men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

The three men later told investigators they chased after Arbery because they suspected him of stealing from a vacant home under construction, though there was no proof Arbery ever took anything from the neighborhood. Glynn County police never made an arrest in the case, and the three men remained free for more than two months until Bryan’s video was made public and the GBI took over the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled Travis McMichael’s and Bryan’s hearings for Aug. 1 at the federal courthouse in Brunswick. Greg McMichael’s sentencing is scheduled a week later on Aug. 8.

But in a court filing Tuesday afternoon, federal prosecutors asked the judge to postpone the sentencing dates for Bryan and the younger McMichael because Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons will be out of town until Aug. 6.

The motion indicates the defendants’ attorneys are not opposed to postponing the sentencing dates.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration1h ago
April 19, 2022 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Crowds of the masked and the unmasked went through the security line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 where the airport issued a statement Tuesday morning saying masks are now Òoptional for employees, passengers, and visitorsÓ at the airport. ÒAlthough a mask mandate will no longer be enforced, employees, passengers, and visitors are reminded that masks continue to offer a level of protection against the covid virus,Ó the airport said. Delta said its employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they choose to, adding that wearing a well-fitting mask Òprotects the wearer.Ó Delta added that given the unexpected nature of the announcement, following the federal ruling Monday: ÒYou may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated Ð remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required.Ó Delta said it would update its communications to customers and signs and announcements in airports. The airline also added that mask mandates in other countries may still be in effect. Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the federal mask mandate were lifted, Delta would not require masks on flights. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
2h ago
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
4h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
4h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
4h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
8h ago
The Latest
GBI: Deputies fatally shoot man following high-speed chase in NW Georgia
5m ago
Dunwoody day care owner indicted in 4-month-old’s death in 2021
16m ago
Woodstock man gets life sentence for vicious attack on pregnant girlfriend
45m ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
1h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
2h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top