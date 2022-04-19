3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August

The 25-year-old was unarmed when the trio hopped in their pickup trucks and pursued him through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick for about five minutes. Arbery fell dead in the road after being shot at close range by Travis McMichael’s 12-gauge shotgun. The killing was recorded on Bryan’s cellphone.

The three men later told investigators they chased after Arbery because they suspected him of stealing from a vacant home under construction, though there was no proof Arbery ever took anything from the neighborhood. Glynn County police never made an arrest in the case, and the three men remained free for more than two months until Bryan’s video was made public and the GBI took over the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled Travis McMichael’s and Bryan’s hearings for Aug. 1 at the federal courthouse in Brunswick. Greg McMichael’s sentencing is scheduled a week later on Aug. 8.

But in a court filing Tuesday afternoon, federal prosecutors asked the judge to postpone the sentencing dates for Bryan and the younger McMichael because Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons will be out of town until Aug. 6.

The motion indicates the defendants’ attorneys are not opposed to postponing the sentencing dates.