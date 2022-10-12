3 arrested on murder charges after man found dead in Lithia Springs home

According to Stilley’s obituary, he grew up in Gwinnett County and graduated from Berkmar High School. Stilley worked as a carpenter and his obituary described him as “faithful in his walk with the Lord despite his struggle through difficult times in his life.”

He is survived by a large family, including two children, a granddaughter and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, who died unexpectedly at age 25, and his parents, whose estate owned the home where Stilley was found, according to online tax records.

A funeral will be held for Stilley on Saturday at the Davis-Streumpf Chapel in Austell, his obituary said. He will later be interred in a private family service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.

The sheriff’s office has not released further information about the circumstances around Stilley’s death.