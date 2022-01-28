3 arrested on assault, drug charges after road-rage shooting in Clayton

Three men were arrested in Clayton County after police say shots were fired from their vehicle during an incident of road rage.
After a brief chase, the men were pulled over and marijuana was found inside their car, Clayton police said Thursday in an announcement on Facebook. The incident took place Jan. 16 around 9 p.m. along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
Two of the men arrested, 23-year-old Nicholas People and 20-year-old Jalen Jochimson, each face multiple felonies after they were accused of threatening and shooting at another driver before trying to evade police. The third man, 23-year-old Chrisshawn Dunn, was arrested on one count of marijuana possession of less than an ounce.
According to Clayton police, the victim called 911 from their car while chasing after the suspects on Tara Boulevard following the shooting. The 911 dispatcher convinced the victim to pull over at a gas station near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Ga. 54 as police took over the pursuit.
Responding officers passed the suspects’ car speeding south on Tara Boulevard and turned around to pursue them, Clayton police said. The car, allegedly driven by Jochimson, at first tried to evade police but ultimately pulled over near the intersection with Lovejoy Road.
People, the suspected shooter, was arrested on one count each of aggravated assault with intent to kill, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, making terroristic threats and marijuana possession of less than an ounce, Clayton police said. Jochimson was charged with reckless driving, aggressive driving, making terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude police and multiple other traffic violations at arrest.
All three men were booked into the Clayton County Jail in the early morning hours of Jan. 17 and released on bond a few days later, online jail records show.
