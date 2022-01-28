3 arrested on assault, drug charges after road-rage shooting in Clayton

After a brief chase, the men were pulled over and marijuana was found inside their car, Clayton police said Thursday in an announcement on Facebook. The incident took place Jan. 16 around 9 p.m. along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Two of the men arrested, 23-year-old Nicholas People and 20-year-old Jalen Jochimson, each face multiple felonies after they were accused of threatening and shooting at another driver before trying to evade police. The third man, 23-year-old Chrisshawn Dunn, was arrested on one count of marijuana possession of less than an ounce.