3 arrested in shooting that killed teen at NW Atlanta food mart

Three men are charged with murder in connection to a robbery and shooting death of an 18-year-old outside a small northwest Atlanta food market in January, officials said.

Atlanta police were called to the B&E Food Mart on Hollywood Road near Center Hill Park around 11 p.m. Jan. 17. Jalin Hammons was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tremon Palmer, 18, and Damarion Benson, 19, in Michigan, according to Atlanta police. A third suspect, 19-year-old Jabral Rice, is currently the Houston County Jail in Georgia. Officials plan to extradite all three to Atlanta.