Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

3 arrested in shooting that killed teen at NW Atlanta food mart

By
32 minutes ago

Three men are charged with murder in connection to a robbery and shooting death of an 18-year-old outside a small northwest Atlanta food market in January, officials said.

Atlanta police were called to the B&E Food Mart on Hollywood Road near Center Hill Park around 11 p.m. Jan. 17. Jalin Hammons was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

ExplorePolice seek help finding vehicle after teen’s death at NW Atlanta food mart

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tremon Palmer, 18, and Damarion Benson, 19, in Michigan, according to Atlanta police. A third suspect, 19-year-old Jabral Rice, is currently the Houston County Jail in Georgia. Officials plan to extradite all three to Atlanta.

In addition to murder charges, the three face aggravated assault and armed robbery charges, among others, Atlanta police said.

Police released little information at the time of the shooting. Atlanta homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News that before shots were fired, the victim and others inside a black sedan had a verbal exchange.

The victim’s family created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign in January to help cover his funeral costs.

“Jalin was making strides to make major changes in his life and was looking forward to a promising future,” the GoFundMe says. “Instead, his life was stolen from him in an act of senseless violence, leaving his family and friends in unimaginable grief.”

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A stray bullet claimed the life of 21-year-old Brianna Long in 2023. She was a former Paulding County high school soccer standout.

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

2 charged in 2023 killing of former Paulding high school soccer standout

Man killed, another injured in downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

3 teens with alleged gang ties arrested in man’s shooting death in NW Atlanta

The Latest

An arrest has been made in the 1990 cold case fatal stabbing and rape of Pamela Sumpter. Her brother, John Sumpter, was also killed.

Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Decades-old murders of siblings reach trial after DNA breakthrough

Driver killed after crashing into 2nd story of Gwinnett townhome, GSP says

Man on tourist visa banned from Gwinnett, Hall schools after trying to enroll

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."