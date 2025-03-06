3 arrested in shooting that killed teen at NW Atlanta food mart

Three men are charged with murder in connection to a robbery and shooting death of an 18-year-old outside a small northwest Atlanta food market in January, officials said.
Atlanta police were called to the B&E Food Mart on Hollywood Road near Center Hill Park around 11 p.m. Jan. 17. Jalin Hammons was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tremon Palmer, 18, and Damarion Benson, 19, in Michigan, according to Atlanta police. A third suspect, 19-year-old Jabral Rice, is currently the Houston County Jail in Georgia. Officials plan to extradite all three to Atlanta.
In addition to murder charges, the three face aggravated assault and armed robbery charges, among others, Atlanta police said.
Police released little information at the time of the shooting. Atlanta homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News that before shots were fired, the victim and others inside a black sedan had a verbal exchange.
The victim’s family created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign in January to help cover his funeral costs.
“Jalin was making strides to make major changes in his life and was looking forward to a promising future,” the GoFundMe says. “Instead, his life was stolen from him in an act of senseless violence, leaving his family and friends in unimaginable grief.”
