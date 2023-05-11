3 arrested, 1 fatally stabbed in suspected home invasion gone awry in Covington

A suspected home invasion in Covington did not go as planned for four suspects when the victim fought back, resulting in one suspect’s death and the other three being arrested, Newton County officials said Thursday.
Randell Whitley, 39, of Newborn, was stabbed during the May 5 incident, the Newton sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his wounds.
The sheriff’s office identified the other three suspects as Margie Love, 35; Anthony McDonald, 18; and Garrett Blackwell, 21.
Just before 8:30 p.m. the night of the incident, the group went to the home of Love’s ex-partner on Ga. 162, the sheriff’s office said. They confronted the victim and forced their way into the house before a fight began, officials said. During the fight, Whitley was fatally stabbed.
Love and McDonald were arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion, murder and aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said. Blackwell later turned himself in at the Newton County Jail and is facing the same charges.
