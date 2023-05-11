X

3 arrested, 1 fatally stabbed in suspected home invasion gone awry in Covington

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A suspected home invasion in Covington did not go as planned for four suspects when the victim fought back, resulting in one suspect’s death and the other three being arrested, Newton County officials said Thursday.

Randell Whitley, 39, of Newborn, was stabbed during the May 5 incident, the Newton sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his wounds.

The sheriff’s office identified the other three suspects as Margie Love, 35; Anthony McDonald, 18; and Garrett Blackwell, 21.

Just before 8:30 p.m. the night of the incident, the group went to the home of Love’s ex-partner on Ga. 162, the sheriff’s office said. They confronted the victim and forced their way into the house before a fight began, officials said. During the fight, Whitley was fatally stabbed.

Love and McDonald were arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion, murder and aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said. Blackwell later turned himself in at the Newton County Jail and is facing the same charges.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court 2h ago

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: ‘Hang on! Hang on!’ Woman above I-75 saved by Marietta officer
55m ago

Credit: TNS

Three Georgia men die in Phoenix Air jet crash off California coast
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 truck fire delays in Bartow expected to last hours
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 truck fire delays in Bartow expected to last hours
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Drunken driver hospitalized after crashing into Riverdale mobile home
42m ago
‘Hang on! Hang on!’ Woman hanging above I-75 saved by Marietta officer
55m ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 truck fire delays in Bartow expected to last hours
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
2h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
Mother’s Day in Atlanta
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top