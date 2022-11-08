2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested

Explore MARTA police make arrest after deadly shooting at Five Points station

On Saturday, Atlanta police were called to the Howell Street apartment around 6 p.m. after shots were fired during a domestic dispute, according to a statement from police. When officers got there, they could hear Frazier and a woman loudly arguing inside the apartment.

Police announced themselves and asked the man to exit the home, but he refused, police said. The woman came out of the apartment a short time later with minor abrasions.

MARTA police were in the process of securing search warrants when Frazier exited the apartment on his own. He was arrested without further incident on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the April shooting.

He is being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.