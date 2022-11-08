2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested

A second arrest has been made in a deadly April shooting at a downtown MARTA station following a weekend domestic dispute.
Keith Smith, 33, was killed in the April 7 shooting on the plaza level of the Five Points station. It stemmed from an argument on the walkway leading from the Peachtree Fountains Plaza along Peachtree Street, just across the street from the train station, officials have said.
Alejandro Depaz, 36, was arrested at the scene on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police believe he was the shooter, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Seven months later, 37-year-old Javarros Frazier was arrested after barricading himself in an Old Fourth Ward apartment on Howell Street on Saturday.
Frazier is accused of handing Depaz the gun allegedly used to kill Smith, his warrant states.
On Saturday, Atlanta police were called to the Howell Street apartment around 6 p.m. after shots were fired during a domestic dispute, according to a statement from police. When officers got there, they could hear Frazier and a woman loudly arguing inside the apartment.
Police announced themselves and asked the man to exit the home, but he refused, police said. The woman came out of the apartment a short time later with minor abrasions.
MARTA police were in the process of securing search warrants when Frazier exited the apartment on his own. He was arrested without further incident on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the April shooting.
He is being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.
