Man killed, suspect in custody following shooting at Five Points MARTA station

One man was killed and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta on Thursday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

MARTA police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Atlanta train station Thursday evening.

According to a MARTA spokesperson, the shooting happened near the Five Points station. It was triggered by an argument that happened on the walkway leading from the Peachtree Fountains Plaza along Peachtree Street, just across the street from the train station.

It was not clear what the dispute was over, but it resulted in a man being shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died, the spokesperson said.

The victim was not identified.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to MARTA police. It wasn’t clear if the person was charged in connection with the shooting late Thursday.

Police didn’t identify the suspect and didn’t yet know their relationship with the shooting victim.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

