2nd suspect arrested in security guard’s fatal shooting at DeKalb nightclub

A second suspect was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County nightclub, the sheriff’s office said.
Dion Watkins is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of Erik McKenzie on Oct. 25, officials said. Watkins, 23, and the other suspect, 26-year-old Quincy Tyler Walker, remain in the DeKalb jail without bond.
The incident began inside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge. Officials said the two men were told to leave by security guards after getting into a fight and firing shots into the club.
The guards tried to break up the fight at the Glenwood Road nightclub before they were shot in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m., DeKalb police said.
“It appears that there was a dispute inside the club when everyone was told to exit the location,” according to police spokeswoman Elise Wells. “The suspect then began to fire shots outside the location, striking two security guards.”
McKenzie, 30, was killed in the shooting and Ronald Folkes was injured, the sheriff’s office previously said.
McKenzie was a New York native who moved with his family to Lithonia, according to his obituary. He graduated from Lithonia High School in 2010 and went on to play football at Savannah State University.
“Erik took his passion for protecting others and turned it into a lucrative business of providing security services to those within the entertainment industry,” his obituary states. “He passed away doing what he loved.”
Walker was arrested Nov. 20 and is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
