2nd suspect arrested in security guard’s fatal shooting at DeKalb nightclub

McKenzie, 30, was killed in the shooting and Ronald Folkes was injured, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

McKenzie was a New York native who moved with his family to Lithonia, according to his obituary. He graduated from Lithonia High School in 2010 and went on to play football at Savannah State University.

“Erik took his passion for protecting others and turned it into a lucrative business of providing security services to those within the entertainment industry,” his obituary states. “He passed away doing what he loved.”

Walker was arrested Nov. 20 and is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.