BreakingNews
Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
X
Dark Mode Toggle

2nd suspect arrested in security guard’s fatal shooting at DeKalb nightclub

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A second suspect was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County nightclub, the sheriff’s office said.

Dion Watkins is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of Erik McKenzie on Oct. 25, officials said. Watkins, 23, and the other suspect, 26-year-old Quincy Tyler Walker, remain in the DeKalb jail without bond.

The incident began inside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge. Officials said the two men were told to leave by security guards after getting into a fight and firing shots into the club.

ExploreMan faces murder charges in shooting of 2 security guards at DeKalb nightclub

The guards tried to break up the fight at the Glenwood Road nightclub before they were shot in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m., DeKalb police said.

“It appears that there was a dispute inside the club when everyone was told to exit the location,” according to police spokeswoman Elise Wells. “The suspect then began to fire shots outside the location, striking two security guards.”

McKenzie, 30, was killed in the shooting and Ronald Folkes was injured, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

McKenzie was a New York native who moved with his family to Lithonia, according to his obituary. He graduated from Lithonia High School in 2010 and went on to play football at Savannah State University.

“Erik took his passion for protecting others and turned it into a lucrative business of providing security services to those within the entertainment industry,” his obituary states. “He passed away doing what he loved.”

Walker was arrested Nov. 20 and is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded8h ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
59m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
3h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
9h ago
The Latest

Man accused of trying to sneak contraband, including box cutter, into DeKalb jail
39m ago
2-year-old rescued after falling down elevator shaft at upscale Buckhead home
1h ago
Father, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex
4h ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
5h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
12h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top