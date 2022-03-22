2nd suspect arrested in killing of ‘innocent bystander’ at DeKalb gas station

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Covington Highway at the intersection of Wellborn Road. According to a GoFundMe page set up by family members, Battle stopped at the gas station to buy juice.

He was in the car with his girlfriend and his 1-year-old daughter when two groups began feuding, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. Battle and his family were driving away from the gas station when shots rang out and he got caught in the crossfire. Once shot, he crashed into a wood line, police said.

Battle’s daughter and girlfriend were not wounded in the shooting and escaped serious injuries from the wreck. Police stressed that Battle was an innocent bystander.