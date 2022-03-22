2nd suspect arrested in killing of ‘innocent bystander’ at DeKalb gas station

It’s been a little more than two weeks since a stray bullet struck and killed John Battle, a 28-year-old father, as he was leaving a Lithonia gas station with his family.
DeKalb County police on Tuesday announced a second arrest has been made in connection with the March 3 shooting death.
Ace Chrishon Benton, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Police said he confessed to playing a role in the incident and investigators recovered the gun he’s alleged to have used the night of the fatal shooting.
Benton remained behind bars Tuesday evening. It was not immediately clear if his bond had been set.
The day after the shooting, police arrested a 14-year-old boy, whose name has not been released because he’s a juvenile. The teen was charged with felony murder and armed robbery in Battle’s death.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Covington Highway at the intersection of Wellborn Road. According to a GoFundMe page set up by family members, Battle stopped at the gas station to buy juice.
He was in the car with his girlfriend and his 1-year-old daughter when two groups began feuding, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. Battle and his family were driving away from the gas station when shots rang out and he got caught in the crossfire. Once shot, he crashed into a wood line, police said.
Battle’s daughter and girlfriend were not wounded in the shooting and escaped serious injuries from the wreck. Police stressed that Battle was an innocent bystander.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
About the Author