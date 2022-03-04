Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

1 killed in DeKalb shooting at gas station

Police presence at the scene of a shooting at a Shell gas station in the 6400 block of Covington Highway in Lithonia. One person was shot and killed, according to Channel 2 Action News reports.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
Police presence at the scene of a shooting at a Shell gas station in the 6400 block of Covington Highway in Lithonia. One person was shot and killed, according to Channel 2 Action News reports.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Lithonia gas station Thursday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Few details have been released and DeKalb police officials did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Channel 2, one person was shot dead at a Shell station in the 6400 block of Covington Highway near Wellborn Road, and two people were injured in a vehicle crash in the area.

It was not immediately clear how the crash and shooting were related.

The news station reported that Covington Highway was shut down at Wellborn Road and a car was crashed into a wood line not far from the intersection.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Deputy chief: Police closing in on street racers defacing rainbow crosswalk
1h ago
WATCH: Atlanta police arrest man accused of drilling holes in cars to steal gas
3h ago
Man accused of shooting at Fulton County deputy arrested, faces 15 charges
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top