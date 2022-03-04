1 killed in DeKalb shooting at gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Lithonia gas station Thursday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Few details have been released and DeKalb police officials did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
According to Channel 2, one person was shot dead at a Shell station in the 6400 block of Covington Highway near Wellborn Road, and two people were injured in a vehicle crash in the area.
It was not immediately clear how the crash and shooting were related.
The news station reported that Covington Highway was shut down at Wellborn Road and a car was crashed into a wood line not far from the intersection.
— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
