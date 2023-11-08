2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April

Resean Lee Martin was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday and is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” causing the death of 20-year-old Charles Perkins, who was found April 11 lying face down at the station after being shot, MARTA police said.

Authorities said up to three other people were involved in the shooting that brought the East-West line to a halt. That same month, 21-year-old Davis Edmond was arrested and accused of driving at least two suspects away from the scene, according to previous warrants.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on the concourse level of the Ashby station on the corner of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Lena Street in northwest Atlanta. Video footage showed a man walking over to Perkins and initiating what appeared to be a drug deal, the warrants stated. Soon after, two other men approached the victim before they all allegedly attacked him.

A shot was then fired and Perkins was seen being thrown to the ground, the warrants stated. He was found by a detective lying near some stairs.

According to the warrants, a detective stated he saw three suspects in the surveillance footage running out of the station, with two of them eventually making their way to a waiting black Kia Forte registered to Edmond. The vehicle was tracked leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a phone found at the scene, which police said was used by one of the suspects. It was shown to have been used to call Edmond’s number on April 9, according to the warrant.

A week later, detectives tracked the Kia to Edmond’s home in Ellenwood, where he was seen leaving the residence, the warrants stated. He was detained and taken to police headquarters.

Edmond told detectives he dropped off his friend at the station and was waiting for him when two suspects ran from the scene, jumped in his car and told him to drive, according to the warrants. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unclear how Martin was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody after warrants were issued for his arrest Aug. 22.

Martin is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, online records show. The other suspects remain at large.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.