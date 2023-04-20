Man arrested, accused of driving suspects from deadly MARTA station shooting

An Ellenwood man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting last week at the Ashby MARTA station, authorities said.
Davis Edmond, 21, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of driving at least two suspects away from the April 11 shooting that brought the east-west line to a halt, according to an arrest warrant. Police said up to three other people were involved in the incident and they remain at large.
MARTA police said the shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on the concourse level of the Ashby station, which is located on the corner of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Lena Street in northwest Atlanta. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Charles Perkins of Douglasville, died at the scene, police said.
According to the warrant, video footage showed a man walking over to Perkins and beginning what appeared to be a drug deal. Soon after, two other men approached the victim before they all allegedly attacked him. A shot was then fired and Perkins was seen being thrown to the ground, the warrant stated. He was later found by a detective lying face down by the stairs.
A detective stated he saw three suspects in the surveillance footage running out of the station, with two of them eventually making their way to a waiting black Kia Forte registered to Edmond, according to the warrant.
Evidence recovered at the scene included two cellphones, a bullet fragment and a shell casing, authorities said. A search warrant of one of the phones, which police said was used by one of the suspects, showed it had been used to call Edmond’s number on April 9, according to the warrant.
On Tuesday, detectives tracked the Kia to Edmond’s home, where he was seen leaving the residence, the warrant stated. He was detained and later taken to police headquarters.
The suspect told detectives he dropped off his friend at the station and was waiting for him when two suspects ran from the scene, jumped in his car and told him to drive, according to the warrant. Edmond said he left the station with the men and dropped them off at a Kroger.
He was booked into the Fulton County jail Wednesday on charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to online records.
The deadly shooting shut down the Ashby station for several hours, forcing commuters off their trains at several other stations on the city’s Westside.
