Man arrested, accused of driving suspects from deadly MARTA station shooting

Evidence recovered at the scene included two cellphones, a bullet fragment and a shell casing, authorities said. A search warrant of one of the phones, which police said was used by one of the suspects, showed it had been used to call Edmond’s number on April 9, according to the warrant.

On Tuesday, detectives tracked the Kia to Edmond’s home, where he was seen leaving the residence, the warrant stated. He was detained and later taken to police headquarters.

The suspect told detectives he dropped off his friend at the station and was waiting for him when two suspects ran from the scene, jumped in his car and told him to drive, according to the warrant. Edmond said he left the station with the men and dropped them off at a Kroger.

He was booked into the Fulton County jail Wednesday on charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to online records.

The deadly shooting shut down the Ashby station for several hours, forcing commuters off their trains at several other stations on the city’s Westside.