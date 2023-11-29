2nd suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery in SE Atlanta

A second suspect has been arrested in a southeast Atlanta attempted robbery that turned deadly earlier this year.

Demonta Teravion McNabb, 27, faces several charges, including felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Calvin McDowell shortly after midnight on April 13, according to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That night, Atlanta police got a call about gunfire in the area of Woodland Avenue, not far from Moreland Avenue, officials said at the time. They found McDowell with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He had already died.