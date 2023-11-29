2nd suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery in SE Atlanta

Alleged accomplice was victim’s half-brother, police said

A second suspect has been arrested in a southeast Atlanta attempted robbery that turned deadly earlier this year.

Demonta Teravion McNabb, 27, faces several charges, including felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Calvin McDowell shortly after midnight on April 13, according to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That night, Atlanta police got a call about gunfire in the area of Woodland Avenue, not far from Moreland Avenue, officials said at the time. They found McDowell with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He had already died.

Nearly three weeks later, 28-year-old Demetrius McDowell, the victim’s half-brother, was arrested on a slew of charges, including murder and armed robbery, the AJC previously reported.

It’s not clear what the suspects were allegedly attempting to rob. No other details have been released by police.

Both McNabb and Demetrius McDowell remain in the Fulton County jail.

