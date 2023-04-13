Atlanta police conducting death investigation in SE Atlanta

A death investigation is unfolding in southeast Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that a man was fatally shot overnight along Woodland Avenue, not far from Moreland Avenue. Officers at the scene placed evidence markers in the middle of the street.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
It is not clear what led up to the shooting. No other details about the victim or any possible suspects have been released by police.
