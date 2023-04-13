X

Atlanta police conducting death investigation in SE Atlanta

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A death investigation is unfolding in southeast Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that a man was fatally shot overnight along Woodland Avenue, not far from Moreland Avenue. Officers at the scene placed evidence markers in the middle of the street.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. No other details about the victim or any possible suspects have been released by police.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s #BillionDollarLawyer once attacked Trump, now defends him2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider
7h ago

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment
14h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Chicago’s controversial police training center didn’t stop DNC
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Chicago’s controversial police training center didn’t stop DNC
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb superintendent finalist answers tough questions at town hall
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 man dead, another injured in East Point shooting
11h ago
Sheriff: Man arrested after teen robbed during Facebook Marketplace sale in Fayette
12h ago
Poncey-Highland restaurants toss lifeline to neighbors after devastating fire
13h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
1h ago
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top