2nd murder suspect accused of killing 20-year-old, stealing phone in Cobb

Explore Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Cobb

Investigators said they believe Benion and another suspect, 22-year-old Nijier Drakeford, were involved in the shooting that killed Kenneth McGrew Jr. on Friday. Officers were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway around 1:30 p.m. There, they found the 20-year-old with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, officials said.

On Saturday, Drakeford was arrested in Atlanta and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. He remained Wednesday in the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond, booking records show.

Drakeford was released from prison in January 2023 after serving six months for a firearm conviction in Cobb, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

After the recent shooting, Benion allegedly took McGrew’s cellphone, his warrant states. No details were released about a possible motive in the case. Benion was also being held without bond Wednesday.

The funeral for McGrew is planned for next week at Lincoln Cemetery in Atlanta, according to his obituary. Hines Home of Funerals is in charge of arrangements.