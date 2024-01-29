Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Cobb County

A Lithia Springs man has been arrested after a shooting left another man dead in Cobb County on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Cobb police said the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kenneth McGrew, of Austell, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, officials said.
Investigators quickly identified 22-year-old Nijier Drakeford as the suspect and obtained warrants for felony murder, police said. He was later arrested in Atlanta.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s major crimes unit at 770-499-4111.
