BreakingNews
Midtown road closed as training center opponents protest at construction site
Crime & Public Safety

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Cobb County

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Cobb County last week.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Cobb County last week.
By
0 minutes ago

A Lithia Springs man has been arrested after a shooting left another man dead in Cobb County on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cobb police said the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kenneth McGrew, of Austell, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, officials said.

Investigators quickly identified 22-year-old Nijier Drakeford as the suspect and obtained warrants for felony murder, police said. He was later arrested in Atlanta.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s major crimes unit at 770-499-4111.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top