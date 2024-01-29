Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Cobb County

A Lithia Springs man has been arrested after a shooting left another man dead in Cobb County on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cobb police said the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kenneth McGrew, of Austell, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, officials said.

Investigators quickly identified 22-year-old Nijier Drakeford as the suspect and obtained warrants for felony murder, police said. He was later arrested in Atlanta.