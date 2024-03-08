2nd man convicted in 2022 shooting death of Cobb store owner

According to officials, Bass fired the shots that killed Abu Ahammed, but Paris was also involved in the crime on June 14, 2022 at the Kwik E Mart in the 3300 block of Acworth Oaks Drive.

Explore Man arrested in fatal shooting of Acworth convenience store owner

About 20 minutes before the shooting, surveillance footage caught Paris entering the store. Phone records revealed he was speaking on the phone with Bass while inside.

Broady said camera footage then showed Paris meeting Bass near his vehicle that was parked in a nearby lot. Bass walked toward the store with a black ski mask over his head and a firearm in his waistband as Paris repositioned the vehicle, a blue Nissan sedan, to face the farthest exit from the store, authorities said.

Once Bass was inside, Broady said he quickly drew his gun and aimed at the victim. Within 52 seconds, Bass shot at Ahammed, striking him in the chest, according to officials. Bass then moved behind the counter and fired a second shot into Ahammed’s chest, Broady said.

Bass attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful and left without anything. He hopped into the getaway vehicle and he and Paris sped away from the scene.

Bass was arrested two days after the shooting while driving the same vehicle used in the crime. Acworth police said they also found a black ski mask and a handgun inside the car.

Paris was arrested just over a week after the incident.