20-year-old man shot dead at Clayton County apartment complex

A 20-year-old man was found fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Clayton County, police said.
Officers were called to the Elite at 285 apartments in the 5800 block of Riverdale Road about 11:45 p.m. and found Demetrius Wilson dead near the entrance to one of the buildings, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said.
Police are working to determine the motive in the shooting and identify a suspect.
On Saturday, 18-year-old Anthony McClain was fatally shot after hearing an argument outside his family’s barbershop in a shopping center off West Fayetteville Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The teen’s mother, Norma Huff, said she thinks he was walking outside the shop to call her and report the commotion. Instead, she got a phone call from another barber telling her to come quickly after “something tragic had happened in the shop,” Huff told the news station.
No arrests have been announced in McClain’s death.
