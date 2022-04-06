ajc logo
X

20-year-old man shot dead at Clayton County apartment complex

No suspects have been identified after Demetrius Wilson, 20, was found shot dead Tuesday night at a Clayton County apartment complex on Riverdale Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
No suspects have been identified after Demetrius Wilson, 20, was found shot dead Tuesday night at a Clayton County apartment complex on Riverdale Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 5 minutes ago

A 20-year-old man was found fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Clayton County, police said.

Officers were called to the Elite at 285 apartments in the 5800 block of Riverdale Road about 11:45 p.m. and found Demetrius Wilson dead near the entrance to one of the buildings, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said.

Police are working to determine the motive in the shooting and identify a suspect.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Anthony McClain was fatally shot after hearing an argument outside his family’s barbershop in a shopping center off West Fayetteville Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.

ExploreTeen fatally shot outside his Clayton County barbershop, family says

The teen’s mother, Norma Huff, said she thinks he was walking outside the shop to call her and report the commotion. Instead, she got a phone call from another barber telling her to come quickly after “something tragic had happened in the shop,” Huff told the news station.

No arrests have been announced in McClain’s death.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at condemned Forest Cove apartments
2h ago
Human remains found at Holly Springs shopping plaza ID’d as Cobb man
16h ago
Man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett extended-stay hotel
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top