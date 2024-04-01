BreakingNews
2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police
Crime & Public Safety

2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police

Two women died from their injuries after crashing while trying to escape officers, according to Fayetteville police.

Two women died from their injuries after crashing while trying to escape officers, according to Fayetteville police.
By
31 minutes ago

Two women died from their injuries Sunday when their vehicle crashed as the two attempted to flee a traffic stop, according to Fayetteville police.

Around 3:45 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car with a tag that belonged to another vehicle at the intersection North Glynn Street and East Stonewall Avenue, police said in a social media post.

“The vehicle’s driver fled from the traffic stop and initiated a pursuit,” police said.

Details Surrounding Incident on GA HWY 54 E Around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2024, Fayetteville Police attempted...

Posted by City of Fayetteville Public Safety on Sunday, March 31, 2024

Offices used a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the pursuit before it reached the McDonough Road intersection and endangered other drivers. The vehicle involved left the roadway and crashed, police said.

ExploreWhat is the PIT, or Precision Immobilization Technique?

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital, but both died from their injuries. Their names were not released last Sunday.

No other motorists were involved in the incident and no other injuries were reported. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Thousands attend Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 dead, 5 wounded in Dublin drive-by shooting on Easter, GBI says

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

It’ll just be a partial solar eclipse in Atlanta; here are 4 spots to make the most of it

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia for April 10 fundraiser

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia for April 10 fundraiser

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION
Mike Luckovich weighs in on the legislative session
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 dead, 5 wounded in Dublin drive-by shooting on Easter, GBI says
Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart
Buried worker rescued at Paulding construction site
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race
Home Depot buys SRS Distribution in huge play for home contractors
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’