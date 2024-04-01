2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police

Two women died from their injuries Sunday when their vehicle crashed as the two attempted to flee a traffic stop, according to Fayetteville police.
Around 3:45 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car with a tag that belonged to another vehicle at the intersection North Glynn Street and East Stonewall Avenue, police said in a social media post.
“The vehicle’s driver fled from the traffic stop and initiated a pursuit,” police said.
Offices used a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the pursuit before it reached the McDonough Road intersection and endangered other drivers. The vehicle involved left the roadway and crashed, police said.
The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital, but both died from their injuries. Their names were not released last Sunday.
No other motorists were involved in the incident and no other injuries were reported. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
