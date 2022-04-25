2-term U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey to be honored at Atlanta fundraiser

In 1985, Gwendolyn Ann Turnbough was killed by her ex-husband outside her DeKalb County apartment. More than two decades later, Turnbough’s story would be told in a book written by her daughter.
Turnbough’s death inspired Natasha Trethewey’s poetry, which earned her a Pulitzer Prize and the honor of twice serving as the nation’s Poet Laureate. In 2020, Trethewey released her book titled “Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir.”
Turnbough’s death also played in role in the founding of the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence. Next month, the group will honor Trethewey, making her first return to Atlanta since the book’s release, at the Champions for Change fundraiser.
“After waiting two years to gather in-person to shed light on the growing importance of bringing an end to domestic violence, it makes this year’s Champions for Change all the more meaningful to have Natasha join us,” said Jean Douglas, executive director of Women’s Resource Center. “Through the tragic loss of her mother’s life, the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence was born so that other women and their children would not have to experience what happened to Natasha and her family.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic has also led to an increase in domestic violence, making our work and the funds raised at this event all the more necessary and impactful,” Douglas said.
Since its founding in 1986, the Women’s Resource Center has served more than 100,000 women, children, and other survivors of domestic violence.
The Champions for Change event will be held 6:30 p.m. May 5 at 42 West Entertainment Group in Atlanta. Tickets can be purchased online and the event will also be live-streamed.
