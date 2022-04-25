2-term U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey to be honored at Atlanta fundraiser

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has also led to an increase in domestic violence, making our work and the funds raised at this event all the more necessary and impactful,” Douglas said.

Since its founding in 1986, the Women’s Resource Center has served more than 100,000 women, children, and other survivors of domestic violence.

The Champions for Change event will be held 6:30 p.m. May 5 at 42 West Entertainment Group in Atlanta. Tickets can be purchased online and the event will also be live-streamed.