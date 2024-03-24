2 teen inmates accused of knocking out deputy face assault charges, GBI says

According to the Jenkins sheriff’s office, the two inmates fled after they managed to take Jenkins County Deputy Milo Perry’s .45 automatic handgun and knock him unconscious with it. The GBI stated the inmates escaped from the rear seat of his patrol car and overpowered him while on Ga. 56 in Waynesboro.

The pair shot three rounds in the direction of Perry and a Burke County deputy, but they were not struck, according to the GBI. Perry was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the “physical attack,” the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates were being held in the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center and escaped while wearing their jumpsuits, deputies said. They had a court date in Bulloch County and fled while being transported back to Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office. Both are from Millen.

The inmates were processed at the Burke County jail and then taken to the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center. They are being charged as adults, officials said.

On Thursday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the shooting. Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to contact the state agency at 706-595-2575.