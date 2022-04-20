ajc logo
2 suspects sought in armed carjacking outside NE Atlanta business

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Police released photos Wednesday of two people accused off robbing a man of his vehicle at gunpoint outside a northeast Atlanta business in March.

The victim had parked near a Chevron gas station pump at 371 Boulevard on March 16 and walked into one of the businesses when the two suspects approached him. Police said the suspects pulled out handguns and demanded the man’s keys around midnight.

The photos released show a person wearing a blue jacket with a hood and a face mask. The other suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie with a graphic on the front.

The suspects eventually left the victim’s vehicle and it was later recovered by police. Authorities did not say where the vehicle was left or if anything was taken from it.

A third person was seen with the two suspects but is not believed to be a person of interest, according to authorities. However, police said he might be helpful in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

