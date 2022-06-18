2 suspects being sought in MARTA double shooting

MARTA police are searching for a pair of suspects wanted in a double shooting at one of the train stations this week.
Two people aboard a southbound train were shot at the Peachtree Center Station during an armed robbery that occurred around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, MARTA officials said in a news release.
The victims were taken to Grady Memorial hospital and have since been released, according to the release.
MARTA released still surveillance images of the two suspects Friday. The photos show the pair walking together on what appears to be a MARTA train platform.
Police are asking for tips from anyone with information to help investigators identify and apprehend the suspects.
“MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and our officers have a near perfect record of apprehending suspects,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. “We will work with the public and neighboring jurisdictions to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victims.”
Anyone with information is asked to call MARTA Police at 404-848-4911. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
