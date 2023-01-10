ajc logo
X

2 sought in armed robbery at NW Atlanta gas station

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Authorities are looking for two suspects they say robbed a man at gunpoint at a northwest Atlanta gas station.

Photos of the two men accused in the robbery were released Tuesday. One was wearing a blue hoodie and yellow shoes, while the other was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and white shoes, surveillance footage shows.

According to Atlanta police, the suspects held a man at gunpoint at the Circle K at 343 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on Dec. 26. A white bag and cellphone were stolen from the victim at about 7:45 p.m., police said. The suspects then fled the location.

Authorities did not say if the suspects knew the victim or if the robbery was targeted.

The Circle K is across the street from B.T. Harvey Stadium and near several other Morehouse College buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses leading conservative of sexual harassment1h ago

Fair Fight ordered to repay $231K after losing Georgia election case
2h ago

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Bulldog fever, record diversity mark legislative session opener
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
1h ago
Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
1h ago
Cops: Driver intentionally crashed into Emory Hillandale Hospital in DeKalb
3h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
18h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
1h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top