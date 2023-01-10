2 sought in armed robbery at NW Atlanta gas station

Authorities are looking for two suspects they say robbed a man at gunpoint at a northwest Atlanta gas station.
Photos of the two men accused in the robbery were released Tuesday. One was wearing a blue hoodie and yellow shoes, while the other was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and white shoes, surveillance footage shows.
According to Atlanta police, the suspects held a man at gunpoint at the Circle K at 343 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on Dec. 26. A white bag and cellphone were stolen from the victim at about 7:45 p.m., police said. The suspects then fled the location.
Authorities did not say if the suspects knew the victim or if the robbery was targeted.
The Circle K is across the street from B.T. Harvey Stadium and near several other Morehouse College buildings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author