2 sought in armed robbery at NW Atlanta gas station

Photos of the two men accused in the robbery were released Tuesday. One was wearing a blue hoodie and yellow shoes, while the other was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and white shoes, surveillance footage shows.

According to Atlanta police, the suspects held a man at gunpoint at the Circle K at 343 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on Dec. 26. A white bag and cellphone were stolen from the victim at about 7:45 p.m., police said. The suspects then fled the location.