2 shot, 1 critical after gunfire at DeKalb shopping center

Two people were shot Tuesday evening after they found themselves in the middle of a shootout at a DeKalb County shopping center, authorities said.

Police were called at around 9:40 p.m. to the gunfire at the Covington Square center in the 6100 block of Covington Highway. At the scene, officers came across the two victims, one of whom was in critical condition, while the other was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the shootout was prompted by a dispute between two groups. The two victims, who were not publicly identified, were struck during the crossfire, police said.