2 residents taken to hospital after Gwinnett house fire

Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a house fire in Gwinnett County, authorities said.
Firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville, where they encountered a residential structure on fire, Gwinnett fire spokeswoman Jessica Joiner said.
Five people lived at the residence and they all made it out by the time crews arrived. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Joiner said. The others were assessed and released at the scene.
Those living at the home were drinking their morning coffee when they opened the garage door and saw flames coming at them, Joiner said.
At least 27 firefighters responded to the blaze. When they arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames, and the fire was migrating to the rest of the structure. Crews waited until the blaze was controllable before searching inside, Joiner said.