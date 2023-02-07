2 residents taken to hospital after Gwinnett house fire

Firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville, where they encountered a residential structure on fire, Gwinnett fire spokeswoman Jessica Joiner said.

Five people lived at the residence and they all made it out by the time crews arrived. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Joiner said. The others were assessed and released at the scene.