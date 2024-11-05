2 Powerball winners claim record lottery payout, elect to remain anonymous

On Monday, two people claimed the record Powerball lottery jackpot that was won Oct. 23, electing to remain anonymous and split the cash option of more than $230 million.

The final jackpot amount, the largest ever won in the history of the Georgia lottery, was more than $478.2 million. The winners could have chosen to take that amount in the form of a 30-year annuity, but took the cash option instead.

Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers represent pre-tax amounts.