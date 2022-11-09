ajc logo
Man injured in shooting at Midtown gas station

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A dispute led to a shooting that left a man injured at a Midtown Atlanta gas station Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were called just before midnight to a Chevron gas station on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Piedmont avenues, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police said in a statement. The victim was described as alert and taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe the man was shot during what appeared to be an argument in front of the gas station. No other details about the case were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

