Man injured in shooting at Midtown gas station

A dispute led to a shooting that left a man injured at a Midtown Atlanta gas station Tuesday night, according to police.
Officers were called just before midnight to a Chevron gas station on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Piedmont avenues, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police said in a statement. The victim was described as alert and taken to a hospital.
Investigators believe the man was shot during what appeared to be an argument in front of the gas station. No other details about the case were released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest