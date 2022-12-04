2 people dead after NW Atlanta house fire; gas leak discovered in yard

Atlanta fire crews responded to the home in the 900 block of Bolton Road around 8:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the one-story house, a fire department statement read. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire until it was fully extinguished.

Once it was safe to search the home, crews found one victim in a front room on the right side of the house and another in a front room on the left side, the statement read.