2 people dead after NW Atlanta house fire; gas leak discovered in yard

Two people were found dead in a Bankhead-Bolton home in northwest Atlanta after a fire Saturday morning, according to fire officials.
Atlanta fire crews responded to the home in the 900 block of Bolton Road around 8:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the one-story house, a fire department statement read. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire until it was fully extinguished.
Once it was safe to search the home, crews found one victim in a front room on the right side of the house and another in a front room on the left side, the statement read.
A gas leak was later discovered in the front yard of the residence, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com