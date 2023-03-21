2 more suspects charged in 2020 homicide at Cobb townhome, bringing total to 5

“Said accused did lead the victim to Upland Townhomes where the co-defendant did discharge a firearm multiple times into the body of the victim causing visible and internal injuries,” her warrant states.

Hinnant’s warrant identified him as the alleged gunman. The cases against all three suspects are still pending, according to court records.

The latest two suspects, Kind and McNary, are accused of helping plan the robbery that ended in the deadly shooting, according to police.

“Said accused did conspire and plan with other individuals to rob the victim, Keith Dewitt, of U.S. currency,” the warrants for both suspects state. “During the robbery attempt, Keith Dewitt was shot with a gun, causing serious injuries and eventually death, by other parties participating in the robbery.”

On Monday, Kind and McNary were booked into the Cobb jail, where they were being held without bond Tuesday afternoon.