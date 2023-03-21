2 more suspects charged in 2020 homicide at Cobb townhome, bringing total to 5

Two more suspects have been charged with murder for their alleged roles in a 2020 robbery attempt at a Cobb County townhome, according to police.
Xaviura Brionne Kind, of an Atlanta address, and Madison Lachelle McNary, of Marietta, were both arrested Monday, booking records show. They each face three felonies, according to their arrest warrants: murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
On Nov. 8, 2020, Keith Dewitt died after being shot multiple times at the Upland Townhomes on Mableton Parkway, Cobb police previously said. Dewitt was 32.
The following March, investigators charged three suspects with murder, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Tyler Tywann Thomas, of Mableton, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Tyanna Buford and Kalvon Rahiem Hinnant, both of Marietta, were arrested and charged with murder, Cobb jail records show.
Buford’s warrant stated she led Dewitt to the townhomes.
“Said accused did lead the victim to Upland Townhomes where the co-defendant did discharge a firearm multiple times into the body of the victim causing visible and internal injuries,” her warrant states.
Hinnant’s warrant identified him as the alleged gunman. The cases against all three suspects are still pending, according to court records.
The latest two suspects, Kind and McNary, are accused of helping plan the robbery that ended in the deadly shooting, according to police.
“Said accused did conspire and plan with other individuals to rob the victim, Keith Dewitt, of U.S. currency,” the warrants for both suspects state. “During the robbery attempt, Keith Dewitt was shot with a gun, causing serious injuries and eventually death, by other parties participating in the robbery.”
On Monday, Kind and McNary were booked into the Cobb jail, where they were being held without bond Tuesday afternoon.
