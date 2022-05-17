BreakingNews
Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination
2 men seriously injured in shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

Officers responded to the Park Valley Apartments on Candler Road just before 2:45 a.m. and discovered two men who had been shot.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, officials said.

Officers responded to the Park Valley Apartments on Candler Road just before 2:45 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. At the scene, police found two men “between the ages of 18-24 years old” suffering from gunshot wounds, Wells said. Neither man was identified publicly.

Both were taken to hospitals, but police did not provide further details about their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

