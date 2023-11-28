2 men get life in prison for killing Douglasville teen at New Year’s Eve party

3rd defendant strikes plea deal, gets 8 years in prison after testifying against others
Two men convicted of killing a Douglas County 15-year-old at a New Year’s Eve party in 2021 will spend the rest of their lives in prison, while the woman who testified against them will spend eight years behind bars.

Davion White, 22, and Jhabre Wilson, 19, were both sentenced to life without parole earlier this month after being found guilty of malice murder, among other charges, according to Douglas court documents. A jury found the two co-defendants responsible for shooting up a party in Douglasville and killing Landon Smith.

Madison Noel Boden, who was White’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting, agreed to testify against the two men in exchange for a negotiated sentence, court records show. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to eight years in prison to be followed by 12 years on probation.

Authorities previously linked White, Wilson and Boden to the 2Solid gang, which is nationally affiliated with the Bloods. After Boden’s plea deal and the convictions of White and Wilson, all three are guilty of violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Wilson’s complete sentence is life without parole plus 85 years, while White’s is life without parole plus 95 years, according to their sentencing documents.

Both remain in the Douglas jail, where they have been held since early 2022, jail records show.

