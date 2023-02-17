2 men found guilty of murder in west Georgia house party shooting in 2020

Two ski masks, gloves and Caldwell’s cellphone were also located in the car. A search warrant was conducted at Caldwell’s home, and authorities recovered a hoodie and sweater that the deputy allegedly saw him wearing at the traffic stop, the DA’s office said.

A witness at the trial testified to picking up both men near the traffic stop, prosecutors said. Social media records obtained in the investigation also determined the men were looking to flee the county.

U.S. marshals located Allen and Caldwell together nearly a month later in Atlanta and both were charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, online records show. They were 18 at the time of the shooting, and have been held at the Carroll County Jail without bond for nearly 800 days.

Their sentencing will be held March 30.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested and charged with murder, but he is no longer listed in jail records. On Wednesday, “the State agreed to plea him guilty” to hindering the apprehension of a criminal, which resulted in his release, the DA’s office said.

“Although the driver was initially reluctant to speak to investigators and was charged with murder, he ultimately chose to tell the truth about the shooting,” prosecutors added.