Georgia deputies look for 2 suspects in killing of teenager

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking answers on the whereabouts of two “armed and dangerous” suspects who have been linked to the fatal shooting of a teenager Sunday.
The shooting happened Sunday morning in the 300 block of Angela Drive, according to Channel 2 Action News. According to deputies, witnesses say there was a party at the house when shots were fired between a group of people outside.
Christopher Parker, 19, was killed in the shooting. Witnesses told police the suspects fled the scene in a Honda Accord soon after the shots were fired. Later, the driver of that vehicle, Odarian Bailey, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.
When Bailey was stopped while driving northbound on Highway 61 toward Villa Rica, the two other suspects ran from the car. A gun was found inside the car, deputies said.
Authorities said they are searching for 18-year-old Cameron Allen and 18-year-old Jadarakis “JD” Caldwell, who are accused in Parker’s killing.
Anyone with information about Allen or Caldwell should call 911.