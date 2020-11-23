Georgia deputies look for 2 suspects in killing of teenager

Christopher Parker, 19, was killed in the shooting. Witnesses told police the suspects fled the scene in a Honda Accord soon after the shots were fired. Later, the driver of that vehicle, Odarian Bailey, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

When Bailey was stopped while driving northbound on Highway 61 toward Villa Rica, the two other suspects ran from the car. A gun was found inside the car, deputies said.