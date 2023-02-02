2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases

The victim, now 10 years old, testified against Flores, also known as Marco Bucio.

“This defendant knew the victim was shy and timid, and once he had access to her, he thought she wouldn’t say anything,” Lindsay Raynor, assistant district attorney, said after the trial. “The bravery of this victim to come forward with her disclosure and testimony in front of her rapist at such a young age should be commended. We are grateful for the hard work of this jury and the Cobb County Police Department for ensuring justice was served for these heinous acts.”

Sentencing for Flores is scheduled for Monday.

In a third Cobb case, a jury convicted Jean Pharel Pierre, 34, of simple battery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery for attacking his girlfriend in March 2021. Pierre was sentenced to two years in prison followed by eight years on probation.