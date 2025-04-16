Crime & Public Safety
2 killed in shooting at Henry apartment complex

The two people killed have not been publicly identified.
The shooting happened at a complex in the 400 block of Evergreen Way.
By
34 minutes ago

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Stockbridge apartment complex, police said.

Few details were immediately released, but Stockbridge police spokesperson Maj. Ron Momon confirmed the incident happened Wednesday in the 400 block of Evergreen Way, off North Henry Boulevard in northern Henry County.

The two people killed were not publicly identified, and no information was released about a suspected shooter.

“No further details will be released at this time. This is an active investigation,” Momon wrote in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

