Two people are dead after a shooting at a Stockbridge apartment complex, police said.
Few details were immediately released, but Stockbridge police spokesperson Maj. Ron Momon confirmed the incident happened Wednesday in the 400 block of Evergreen Way, off North Henry Boulevard in northern Henry County.
The two people killed were not publicly identified, and no information was released about a suspected shooter.
“No further details will be released at this time. This is an active investigation,” Momon wrote in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.