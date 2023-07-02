3 injured in 3 separate shootings during 9 hours in Atlanta

Three people were injured in three separate shootings during less than nine hours Sunday morning, according to Atlanta police.

None of the shootings are believed to be related and all three victims are expected to survive. Investigations continued late Sunday in all three cases, police said.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to an Edwina Lane home in southwest Atlanta, where a woman had been shot in the ankle, police said. Investigators believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. The woman, whose name was not released, was alert when she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after a man arrived who had been shot on the right side of the back, according to police. Investigators believe the man was shot outside in the 400 block of Joseph E. Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

Then around 9:23 a.m., officers were called again to Grady after a man arrived and had been shot multiple times in the leg, police said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was robbed by two unidentified suspects while he was at the Food Mart at 2070 Alison Court SW,” police said in a press release.

No arrests were announced in any of the shootings.