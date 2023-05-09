2 killed, 1 critical after head-on collision in DeKalb

Two men died and a third was critically injured in a head-on crash in DeKalb County over the weekend, officials said.
The wreck took place just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Fairington Road near Willowick Drive in Stonecrest, DeKalb police said. Officials have not publicly identified either of the men killed, both of whom were driving.
According to the initial investigation, the collision was caused when one driver, who was alone in his car, tried to pass another vehicle on the two-lane road that runs parallel to I-20. The road has a 40 mph speed limit and is marked by double yellow lines, indicating that passing is not permitted.
That car hit a second car, which was occupied by two men, police said. The second car’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to the hospital. Officials said Tuesday the man remains in critical condition. The first driver was also taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police said.
Police did not say if charges would be filed or if they believe street racing was a factor in the crash.
About the Author