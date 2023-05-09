2 killed, 1 critical after head-on collision in DeKalb

The wreck took place just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Fairington Road near Willowick Drive in Stonecrest, DeKalb police said. Officials have not publicly identified either of the men killed, both of whom were driving.

According to the initial investigation, the collision was caused when one driver, who was alone in his car, tried to pass another vehicle on the two-lane road that runs parallel to I-20. The road has a 40 mph speed limit and is marked by double yellow lines, indicating that passing is not permitted.