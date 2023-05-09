X

2 killed, 1 critical after head-on collision in DeKalb

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

Two men died and a third was critically injured in a head-on crash in DeKalb County over the weekend, officials said.

The wreck took place just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Fairington Road near Willowick Drive in Stonecrest, DeKalb police said. Officials have not publicly identified either of the men killed, both of whom were driving.

According to the initial investigation, the collision was caused when one driver, who was alone in his car, tried to pass another vehicle on the two-lane road that runs parallel to I-20. The road has a 40 mph speed limit and is marked by double yellow lines, indicating that passing is not permitted.

That car hit a second car, which was occupied by two men, police said. The second car’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to the hospital. Officials said Tuesday the man remains in critical condition. The first driver was also taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police said.

Police did not say if charges would be filed or if they believe street racing was a factor in the crash.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ac

Atlanta’s Ambient Plus Studios: Writers strike has already dried up business5h ago

More Georgia biomass plants could soon burn a new fuel: Scrap tires
34m ago

Credit: AP

TOP LOCAL STORY: State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets
3h ago

TRENDING NOW: Tiny houses coming to College Park
6h ago

TRENDING NOW: Tiny houses coming to College Park
6h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police searching for man accused of robbing Brinks guard at gunpoint
17h ago
Guns, ammunition stolen out of Covington chief’s police vehicle
20h ago
What is ‘tranq’? Conyers man charged with selling deadly drug cocktail
20h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top