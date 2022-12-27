2 inmates die within 24 hours at DeKalb jail

The causes of death have not been released, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested the GBI investigate the deaths, which are unrelated.

On Monday, Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead, investigators said. Walker, who lived in Lithonia, had been in custody since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.