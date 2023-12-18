2 indicted on federal charges in robberies targeting metro Atlanta postal workers

Two men have been indicted by federal grand juries in separate, unrelated cases of armed robbery involving U.S. postal workers in metro Atlanta, officials said.

Tavion Lashawn Williams, 21, and Justin Andrew Sams, 34, were indicted on multiple charges in recent weeks after both were accused of robbing postal workers at gunpoint earlier this year, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan.

Williams is implicated in the first incident, which took place in March in Clayton County, according to Buchanan. Williams is accused of pointing a gun at a USPS letter carrier and demanding their mailbox key. He allegedly ran away after taking the key, but Williams was taken into custody soon after.