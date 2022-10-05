2 in custody following Henry County home invasion, shooting, pursuit

When officers arrived at the Locust Grove-area home around 1:45 p.m., the suspects allegedly shot one person in the home, police said in a social media post. The victim, who is related to the homeowner, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, fled in the victim’s vehicle and officers pursued, police said. The chase eventually ended, and the suspects got out and ran away, causing a local school to be placed on a temporary lockdown.