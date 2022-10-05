2 in custody following Henry County home invasion, shooting, pursuit

Two men are in custody after leading Henry County police on a pursuit following a home invasion and shooting that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
When officers arrived at the Locust Grove-area home around 1:45 p.m., the suspects allegedly shot one person in the home, police said in a social media post. The victim, who is related to the homeowner, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
The suspects, whose names have not been released, fled in the victim’s vehicle and officers pursued, police said. The chase eventually ended, and the suspects got out and ran away, causing a local school to be placed on a temporary lockdown.
Both suspects were arrested a short time later and taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the pursuit, according to the statement. One was released, and the second needed further treatment for neck pain.
Henry County police did not respond to a request for clarification on the charges the suspects face.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com