2 hospitalized after shooting, 2-car crash in DeKalb

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon in DeKalb County in which responding officers discovered one of the victims had been shot.
Officers were called to the intersection of Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. At the scene, they found two cars with “extensive damage,” Wells said.
As police were checking the conditions of the drivers, officers found that one of them had been shot in the leg, according to Wells. The man said he had been shot somewhere in the 4100 block of Glenwood Road but could not explain exactly what happened.
The second driver was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, Wells said.
Homicide and assault investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting, DeKalb police said. No further information has been released.
